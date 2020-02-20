RSS Reviews BJP's Delhi Polls Strategy, Asserts 'Modi-Shah Can't Always Ensure State Wins'

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) through its mouth-piece asked the BJP to 'rebuild' its organisation in Delhi, as PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah cannot always ensure victory in state polls. The statement comes days after the Aam Aadmi Party in swept victory in the assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 stateas in the national capital, leaving 8 for the BJP.

In its editorial, titled 'Delhi’s divergent mandate', the RSS underlined the flaws in the poll strategies of the BJP party, the political wing of the Sangh. It said, "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah cannot always help out in the assembly level elections and there is no option but to rebuild the organisation in Delhi to address the local aspirations of the masses is the clear message."

"Though BJP tried to respond back by legalising about 1,700 unauthorised colonies benefitting about 40 lakh people, the apparent failure of BJP to revitalise the organisational structure at the grassroots level after 2015 and building up of the campaign in the last leg of the elections were the two major reasons for defeat in the well fought out battle," it added.

RSS on Kejriwal

The article further noted how the vote has been tranferred to a "new party" without mentioning the AAP, "This entire slum-dwellers vote was transferred to the new party that emerged out of the anti-corruption movement," the RSS said. The RSS moutpiece claimed that the Shaheen Bagh protest site was used by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to the party's benefit. In addition, questioned the Kejriwal's Hanuman Chalisa recitation. "How does Kejriwal respond to this danger? How far his chanting of Hanuman Chalisa was genuine? And whether he would address the issue of corruption that have brought AAP to this level? These and many other questions Delhiites would ask,” the editorial said.

