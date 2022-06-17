RSS Slams Opposition For 'misleading Youth' On Agnipath Scheme, Alleges Big Conspiracy

In its first reaction to the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) called it a commendable initiative that will provide youth with employment opportunities. Slamming the opposition over the protests against the scheme, RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar alleged that they are misleading the people.

"Agnipath scheme is commendable and it will provide jobs to youth. The scheme will shock the enemies. The youngsters will be recruited who can do anything to defend the country. Unfortunately, the opposition parties are conspiring to defame the government. They are misleading the people. I urge them to stop attempts," Indresh Kumar said.

He further added, "The policy of the government is right for the youth of the country. But it is right for the people who serve the country. By misrepresenting, the opposition parties are creating a big conspiracy."

On Tuesday, the Centre unveiled the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force on a four-year contract basis. Under the scheme, youngsters aged between 17.5 and 21 years will be inducted into three services. As recruitments in the Armed forces were impacted in the last two years due to COVID-19, the government has extended the upper age limit for recruitment from 21 years to 23 years this year.

After the maturation of a four-year term, up to 25% of youths will be absorbed for regular services. The recruitment will get a corpus fund upon completion of their 4-year term but would not be entitled to post-retirement benefits such as a pension, unlike regular soldiers.

'Agnipath' scheme golden opportunity for youths wanting to join armed forces: Rajnath

Amid protests against the scheme, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the 'Agnipath' initiative is a "golden opportunity" for youths to join the country's defence system.

He added that the government's decision to increase the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022 will allow a significant number of youngsters to join the armed forces. He also appealed to youth looking to join the three services to start preparing for it.

"Due to the lack of recruitment process in the army for the last two years, many youths could not get the opportunity to join the army. Therefore, keeping in mind the future of the youths, on the instructions of Prime Minister @narendramodi, the government has increased the age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years," Singh said.

He added that this one-time relaxation will allow a lot of youth to become 'Agniveers'. The youths to be recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'.

"I heartily thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for his concern and sensitivity towards the future of the youths. I appeal to the youth that the process of recruitment in the army is going to start in a few days. They start their preparation for it," Singh tweeted.