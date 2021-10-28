RSS Starts Three-day Executive Committee Brainstorming Meet In Karnataka's Dharwad

The All India Executive Committee of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Thursday, October 28 commenced its three-day convention in Karnataka's Dharwad district. The meeting will find a resolution on the issue of the recent attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh, a top RSS leader told PTI.

The assembly at Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra Campus in Dharwad witnessed the participation of at least 350 activists of the organisation including Sar Sangh Chalak (RSS Chief) Mohan Bhagwat and Sar Karyawah (RSS General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosable.

RSS Akhill Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak inaugurated by Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat Ji and Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale Ji at Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra Campus at Dharwad, Karnataka.

RSS leaders started the session by paying floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Mata (Mother India) and with the chants of Vedic mantras.

Meet to talk about attacks on Hindus in B'desh, future plans: RSS activist Narendra Thakur

"Today the executive committee meeting of the RSS started here. We will deliberate on the current situation, our future plans, and also, the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh," RSS Sah Prachar Pramukh, Narendra Thakur had informed prior to the meeting. Thakur had also hinted about a resolution that would be passed against the attacks on Hindus and vandalism by hooligans in several temples in Bangladesh.

Earlier on October 26, Tuesday, publicity in charge of the (Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh) RSS, Sunil Ambekar mourned the attack on Hindus in the neighbouring nation and had also assured a probable resolution on the matter. "We all know that recently there were large-scale attacks on Hindus and the 'Pooja Pandals' in Bangladesh during Durga Pooja. Many people were killed and injured. There were protests at many places on this issue. This topic will also be discussed during the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak and there is a possibility of passing a resolution on this issue," Ambekar said at a press conference.

RSS to discuss expansion program

During the conclave, the RSS will also deliberate on its expansion program to reach those regions where it does not have its presence yet, Ambekar said. "The main discussion this time will also be on expanding our activities. We will review it and prepare an action plan. The qualities that will be required among our Karyakartas (volunteers) and their development will also be discussed," he said.

The previous meeting of the RSS for the first time was held on the virtual medium owing to COVID-induced guidelines and restrictions. The national executive committee meet is held every year towards the end of October, said an RSS functionary. "

This year the quorum is complete. More than 350 people have gathered here," the RSS office-bearer said requesting anonymity. He informed that several BJP leaders in charge of organisational works are also attending the event.

Inputs: ANI/PTI

Image: PTI/ANI/Republic World