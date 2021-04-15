RSS Throws Weight Behind Kashmiri Pandit Cause; Eyes Rehabilitation & no More Displacement

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday hoped that there is no displacement of Kashmiri Pandits in the future and those who left the Valley would be rehabilitated soon. Holding the terrorists responsible for the 1989-90 exodus when Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee from their homeland, Hosabale said there should be no displacement from the Valley in the future.

The RSS leader was speaking at the concluding session of the three-day conclave on the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley organised by Jammu-based Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK). Addressing the community on the occasion of their new year (Navreh), Hosabale wished that Kashmiri Pandits celebrate their next new year in their homeland.

Hosabale also talked about the icons and golden history of the Kashmiri Pandits and their contribution to nation-building. He hailed Sirya Bhatta and Lalitaditya as two icons of Kashmir, and examples of sacrifice and bravery. He also shared the story of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who fought for the Kashmiri Pandits. Hosabale empathised with the pain and suffering of the Pandits, who faced unintermittent violence, loss of lives, land, and way of life, being were reduced to Internally Displaced People.



The RSS Secretary also pointed out the urgent need to repair and revive Khir Bhavani, Martand and Avantipura temples in the Valley.

The Kashmiri Pandit exodus

The year 1990-91 has been a dark period for the Kashmiri Pandits as they were forced out of the Valley under the threat of violence by the extremists who took control of their homeland. The radicals had given Pandits only 2 options, either to convert to Islam or suffer their wrath.



As a result, the Kashmiri Pandits were forced to seek refuge elsewhere in India. As of 2016, only 2,000 to 3,000 Kashmiri Hindus remained in Kashmir Valley compared to approximately 30,000 to 60,000 in 1990. Consequently, 19 January 1990 came to be known by Kashmiri Hindus as "Exodus Day", in memory of the Kashmiri Hindus who were either killed or forced out of Kashmir.

