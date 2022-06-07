RSS Urges Political, Spiritual Leaders To Decry Bomb Threat; 'rise Above Personal Agendas'

After a threat was issued to blow up multiple offices of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Indresh Kumar, leader of the right-wing, Hindu organization placed the blame on the religious and political leaders. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Indresh Kumar stated that they had been 'pointing fingers, defaming and abusing' RSS even when it is a well-known fact that it is a 'cadre-based organization' dedicated to the development of the country, the society.

"Now, threat letters are coming for the RSS offices and its members. Along with the government, these political and religious leaders should also rise above their personal agendas and condemn the threat," Indresh Kumar said, adding, "If they do not condemn it, it would be clear that they support these people."

Threat to blow up RSS offices

On Monday, a man linked to the RSS was forwarded a link to join a WhatsApp group by an unknown number. In the group, there was a discussion to blow up RSS offices at 6 locations, including two in Uttar Pradesh. Based on this input, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) did an analysis of the numbers, and on the basis of information gathered through social media, initiated an inquiry. A First Information Report was lodged at Madiyaon Police Station of Lucknow.

"Within a short time, the ATS by analysing the WhatsApp group identified the user of the number in the question and traced his location to Tamil Nadu. Soon the Anti-Terror Department of Tamil Nadu was contacted and given information, leading to the arrest of the accused. The preliminary interrogation of the accused, identified as Raj Muhammad, has been completed. A joint team of UP ATS and the police of Madiyaon Police Station have left for Tamil Nadu, and they will conduct Muhammad's detailed interrogation," a press note released read.