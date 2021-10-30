BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rendezvous with Pope Francis in the Vatican, stating that the event has enhanced the prestige of the nation.

Talking to reporters about the meeting, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said, "What is wrong if the head of the government meets anyone in the existing civil system in the world? We welcome it because we believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). We respect all religions."

"It is a matter of pleasure that the Prime Minister is meeting the heads of other nations and is increasing the prestige of our nation," he added.

Hosabale also maintained that it was for the head of the government to meet another head of the government and it is up to the government to decide whom they want to meet.

BJP president JP Nadda also said the meeting between PM Modi and Pope Francis is an occasion fit for the history books and a great step towards peace, harmony, and inter-faith dialogue.

"India is a vibrant and inclusive democracy, where the Christian community has played a pivotal role in areas like politics, films, business & armed forces. Under Modi Ji's leadership India is marching ahead on the path of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'," Nadda said in a tweet.

The meeting between Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy and the supreme head of the world’s largest Christian denomination is an occasion fit for the history books.

It is a great step forward towards peace, harmony and inter-faith dialogue. @narendramodi @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/l0XdBCK32z — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 30, 2021

Pope Francis accepts PM Modi's invite to visit India

During the meeting, which went for an hour and was "very warm", as described by PM Modi, Pope was invited to India by the Prime Minister. The ministry of external affairs informed that Pope Francis has accepted PM Modi's invitation and is looking forward to visiting India. As per sources, dates for the visit will be decided mutually. At their meeting, the Pope told PM Modi that the invitation to visit India was a 'great gift'.

Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India. @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/QP0If1uJAC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2021