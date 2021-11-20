RSS Worker Murdered: FIR Calls It A Case Of 'political Animosity', 5 Involved In Killing

The Republic Media Network has accessed a copy of the FIR that was registered in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker murder case in Kerala. According to the FIR, five people were involved in the murder of RSS worker S Sanjith, and the act was a result of political animosity. In addition, Republic also learnt that the police have already drawn the sketches of the accused after getting details from Sanjith's wife who is a witness in the case.

The FIR mentions that the RSS worker was murdered around 8.45 am on November 15, Monday. Even so, the police have not been able to nab any of the culprits so far. In addition, police have not yet traced the small white car used by the accused to travel. As of now, the FIR only mentions that the case comes under Sections 34 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

'SDPI behind murder': Police

Meanwhile, Kerala Police have confirmed that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is behind Sanjith's murder. In addition, they also recovered the weapons near the national highway where the murder took place. Moreover, the investigation has led police to the SDPI's headquarters in Coimbatore.

RSS worker killed in Palakkad was stabbed over 50 times

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district on Monday. The deceased, S Sanjith, was waylaid and attacked while driving his motorcycle with his wife, according to police. The BJP had accused the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India, of orchestrating the attack. Police further said that Sanjith, who is from Elappully in Kerala's Palakkad district, was stabbed more than 50 times. Following the murder, the region was tense, and police were keeping a close eye on everything.