RSS Worker Murdered: Kerala Police Arrest Another Office-bearer Of PFI In Palakkad Case

In a big development pertaining to the RSS worker Sanjith's murder case in Kerala's Palakkad district, the police probing the killing have arrested one more office-bearer of Popular Front India (PFI). This is the second such arrest in the case and the police have informed that the PFI office-bearer had directly participated in the killing of S Sanjith on November 15 in Mambaram, Palakkad District.

Earlier on Monday, the police had arrested another office-bearer of the PFI who had also allegedly directly participated in the killing of Sanjith. The first PFI office-bearer was the driver of the vehicle, while the one arrested on Wednesday is responsible for attacking Sanjith first, sources have informed Republic Media Network. In addition, two more people are connected with the murder, the sources added.

The car which was driven by the culprits has not been traced, but its location has been traced. Moreover, Republic Media Network has also learned that after killing Sanjith, the culprits drove off, but their car broke down following which they panicked and ran off in different directions. Therefore, the police has not been able to nab them together.

RSS worker killed in Palakkad; stabbed over 50 times

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district on Monday. The deceased, S Sanjith, was waylaid and attacked while riding his motorcycle with his wife, according to police. The BJP had accused the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India, of orchestrating the attack. Police further said that Sanjith, who is from Elappully in Kerala's Palakkad district, was stabbed more than 50 times. Following the murder, the region was tense, and police were keeping a close eye on everything.