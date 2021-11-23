RSS Worker Murdered: PFI Worker Arrested In Kerala, Police Assures Action

In a major development, an office-bearer of the Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested in connection with the murder of an RSS worker in the Palakkad district of Kerala on Monday.

District police chief R Viswanadh informed that the arrested activist was 'directly involved' in the murder of A Sanjith in Mambaram. Other culprits in the case will be arrested soon, he said.

The police did not disclose the identity of the office-bearer as his identification parade has to be conducted as part of the investigation. The victim's wife was able to identify the people who came in a car and killed her husband.

The 27-year-old RSS worker was hacked to death on November 15 while he was on a motorcycle with his wife. Police said that Sanjith, who hails from Elappully, was stabbed more than 50 times by the culprits. Tensions had gripped the region following the daylight murder and an investigation was initiated to track down the accused who fled the site.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala police said they have taken three people into custody. Zubair (a native of Palakkad), Salam, and Ishaq (both from Nemmara) were arrested a day after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) declared a statewide protest on November 25, demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the matter.

BJP, RSS protest over police 'inaction'

The BJP and Sangh Parivar organizations have accused members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). However, SDPI has rejected any role in the daylight murder of Sanjith.

Recently, Kerala BJP president K Surendran met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, seeking a probe by the NIA into the killing.

In a letter to the Home Minister, the BJP leader had alleged that 10 RSS-BJP activists have been murdered in the state by alleged jihadi groups over the last five years. He alleged that so far about 50 Sangh Parivar activists were killed by them in the State.

The breakthrough in Sanjith's case comes amid protests by the BJP and the Sangh Parivar over the delay in arresting the culprits.

