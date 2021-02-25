RSS Worker Murdered: VHP Working President Demands Urgent Investigation From Kerala Govt

After a 26-year old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker was allegedly killed by SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) workers in Kerala, International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar said that the other parties have been facing issues related to law and order in Kerala for a long time now. Kumar claimed that the law and order situation is not strict and no fair investigation is done in the state. Kumar further added that the people of VHP are not scared of these goons and will continue their campaign of "Indian nationalism".

'VHP will continue campaigning'

VHP Working President said, "This struggle is with the people of the ruling party there. No fair investigation is done. Murderers are not punished. This is unfortunate. I will demand that the government conducts a quick investigation, arrest the culprits, file a charge sheet and prosecute them in the fast track court. People of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad are not afraid of the assassination and repression of the RSS activist in Kerala. We will continue our campaign of Indian nationalism."

RSS worker was killed in Kerala

A 26-year old RSS worker was hacked to death in Alappuzha, Kerala. Three more RSS workers were severely injured in the same attack. On Wednesday, the SDPI workers took out a rally and they were collecting the funds from the public. While passing through a market in Alappuzha, they made some provocative comments on the RSS. After 6:30 in the evening, both the parties took out a protest rally at the same place. Then, the police interfere and dispersed the crowd. However, 15 SDPI workers moved forward and attacked the RSS workers. The Police said that there was a clash between RSS and the SDPI.

The BJP has condemned the murder of the RSS worker alleging the SDPI role. The BJP has called for a shutdown in the district till 6 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, 6 SDPI workers have arrested in connection with the murder. Kerala BJP president K Surendran claimed that a group of armed radicals entered Nandu's house and hacked him to death. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya labelled Nandu's killing as a murderous assault and accused the Pinyari Vijayan government of looking the other way while the SDPI were shouting provocative slogans at Vayalar.

