RT-PCR Mahakumbh Scam: Admin Submits Report To Haridwar District Magistrate

An investigative report was given to Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey on Sunday, August 15, almost two months after the RT-PCR testing scam during the Mahakumbh in Haridwar was revealed. The state government appointed an investigating committee on June 12 chaired by Chief Development Officer Saurabh Gaharwar to look into the alleged COVID-19 testing scam that occurred during the Mahakumbh in March-April. The committee was given 15 days to submit the investigative report, but it took two months to do so.

RT-PCR Mahakumbh scam

The committee has reported various irregularities in the COVID-19 testing during the Kumbh, according to information from the Haridwar government in its 120-page inquiry report coupled with 2,500 documents. The investigation team called all of the mobile phones associated with the one lakh RT-PCR tests performed at the Mahakumbh. After verifying all of the phone numbers, the team discovered that thousands of them are false, according to reports.

The statements of accused lab operators have been recorded, including those of 23 Kumbh Mela sector in-charges. Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat sought a judicial investigation when the scam was exposed in June.

Haridwar COVID-19 testing scam

The special investigative team formed to look into allegations of fraudulent COVID-19 tests done during the Haridwar Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand has looked into the participation of Mela administration personnel. The FIR has been amended to include an additional charge under IPC Sec 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.). This follows claims that the SIT is also looking into the role of Haridwar's chief medical officer (CMO), Dr SK Jha, who oversaw the tests. More than 1 lakh Coronavirus test reports were filed during the state's Kumbh, which ran from April 1 to 30.

The Uttarakhand government had authorised 11 private companies to conduct RT-PCR tests on persons attending the Haridwar Kumbh Mela. This was done to detect COVID-19 instances and stop the virus from spreading throughout the Kumbh Mela area. Max Corporate Services was one of the 11 organisations that contracted Nalwa Labs and Dr Lalchandani Labs to conduct RT-PCR tests. Nearly 1 lakh tests performed by these laboratories are being scrutinised.

With inputs from ANI

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage