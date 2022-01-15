R'than BJP demands CBI probe after medical report rules out 'rape' of mentally-challenged girl

Jaipur (Rajasthan), Jan 15 (PTI) The case of a mentally-challenged girl, who was found bleeding and in a distressed state on a bridge in Alwar, has taken a political turn with the opposition BJP demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged all political parties to allow the police to complete the investigation "independently and expeditiously".

“We demand a CBI inquiry to find out the truth. The police have taken a U-turn in the case. Crime in a peaceful state like Rajasthan has increased in the last three years,” BJP state president Satish Poonia told reporters on Saturday.

Targeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was in Ranthambore on a personal visit for a couple of days until Friday, Poonia said the Congress leader gave the slogan “Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon,” in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh but ignored what happened in Rajasthan.

On the other hand, Priyanka spoke to the girl's father over phone and assured him of all possible help, according to All India Congress Committee secretary and co-in charge of Uttar Pradesh Dheeraj Gurjar.

Priyanka obtained details of the case from the chief minister, requested him to take care of the girl's family and her treatment, and demanded immediate action against the guilty, Gurjar said.

Meanwhile, Gehlot said political parties must not make statements that are uncalled for and allow the police to complete the investigation.

“It will be justified to comment only after reaching the conclusion of the investigation,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi on Friday night.

He said a separate team led by a DIG rank official had been dispatched from the police headquarters to help the Alwar Superintendent of Police.

On Saturday, he said, “Medical report has ruled out the possibility of rape. The girl is being treated at the hospital and police are carrying out a thorough investigation...,” the chief minister said on Saturday.

Crediting police, Gehlot said they have been working tirelessly to solve the case ever since the girl was found on Tuesday night. He said he was personally monitoring the developments in the case.

The girl was found lying on a bridge near Tijara Fatak in Alwar on Tuesday night.

According to doctors, her rectum was displaced and she underwent a two-and-a-half-hour surgery.

The police earlier said it appeared to be a case of rape but maintained that anything conclusive could only be said after the medical report was out.

Late on Friday, the police said they had gotten hold of the medical report and it ruled out apprehensions of rape.

They said they were yet to ascertain how they girl sustained such grievous injuries on her private parts.

Earlier on Friday, Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam had said the girl travelled around 25 km from her village and reached Alwar city in an auto-rickshaw and then walked towards the Tijara Fatak bridge "on her own".

CCTV footage collected from various locations showed her walking in many areas of the city and on the bridge, but no camera found her in a distressed condition on the bridge, the SP had said. PTI SDA CJ CJ

