R'than First State To Give Compensation For Death Of Cows Due To Lumpy Disease: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to give a compensation of Rs 40,000 to the cattle rearers for the death of each cow due to lumpy disease, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Friday. Due to various schemes introduced by the Congress-led state government, the whole country is talking about Rajasthan today, he claimed.

Talking to the media here after a programme, the minister said seven crore guarantee cards have been distributed in inflation relief camps across the state through which his government has reached 1.60 crore households. "Such a big campaign is going on. Everyone is talking about Rajasthan," he said.

Under the inflation relief camps or 'Mehngai Rahat Kendra', registration for 10 schemes is being done at these camps and the beneficiaries are given guarantee cards. The chief minister said Rajasthan is the first state in the country to give a compensation of Rs 40,000 for the death of cows due to the lumpy skin disease.

Earlier, Gehlot addressed a 'Kisan Mahotsav' and transferred (DBT) more than Rs 175 crore to the accounts of more than 41,000 farmers and animal herders whose cows have died of the viral disease. The compensation was announced in the state budget this year.

He said apart from agriculture, animal husbandry is also a major source of employment in the state and the government is giving full attention to the cattle rearers. The chief minister said he did not impose a single new tax in his five budgets since 2018. "We are able to bring these schemes only because of excellent financial management," he said. Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria and others were also present in the programme.