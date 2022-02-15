R'than Guv, CM stress on agri research to boost production

Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday said in view of the increase in population, newer options must be promoted to meet the growing demand for agricultural produces.

He said more research needs to be carried out in making the vertical farming technique feasible in accordance with the local situation so that more yield is obtained in small areas.

Vertical farming is the practice of producing food on vertically stacked layers instead of farming vegetables and other foods on a single level.

Mishra was virtually addressing the third convocation of Agriculture University, Jodhpur, from Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

He said the agriculture sector deserved attention at all levels as it is also the measure of the nation's prosperity.

He stressed on the role of agricultural universities in providing benefits of research and experiments to the farmers of Rajasthan.

Mishra also expressed the need to pay special attention to quality seeds, appropriate use of fertilizers through scientific methods, integrated pest management, agricultural diversification, organic and natural farming.

He said efforts should be made to modernise agriculture and make it more effective by educating farmers.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, too, underlined the need to spread agricultural education among the farmers and promote research.

He said during the Congress government’s previous tenure, new agricultural universities were established at Jodhpur, Jobner and Kota and new agricultural colleges opened in several districts.

The chief minister said the state government has allotted 108 hectares of land to Agriculture University, Jodhpur, for carrying out research and seed production.

“This will enable better implementation of the university's developmental and research works, improved seed production programmes and future action plans,” he said. PTI AG CJ CJ

