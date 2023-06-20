RTI Activist Throttled In Telangana, Body Dumped In Jangaon's Quarry; 3 Held

The dead body of a Right to Information (RTI) activist was found in a water body in Telangana's Jangaon district on Sunday, June 19. 70-year-old Nalla Ramakrishnaiah was a retired Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) who went missing on June 15. According to police, the deceased was kidnapped on June 15 at Pochannapeta after which the gang members throttled him to death and dumped the body in a water-filled quarry in Jangaon district.

Prime accused G Anjaiah had a dispute with Ramakrishnaiah for complaining against him to the government officials about a land issue after which Anjaiah allegedly hired a contract killing gang to eliminate him, a police official said.

3 accused arrested

Police apprehended prime accused G Anjaiah and two other gang members on Sunday and efforts are on to nab the other accused. It is being learnt that the enmity between Ramakrishnaiah and Anjaiah was after the victim had filed RTI applications, and civil suits in the court against Anjaiah for cancellation of pattas land (government-assigned land) in Pochannapet village which was allegedly occupied.

"This had led to a personal enmity between them, and Anjaiah hired the gang to kill the former MPDO," police said. The prime accused, who is the husband of a local Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member belonging to the ruling BRS, contacted a man named Tirupati and offered him to pay Rs 8 lakh for killing Ramakrishnaiah.