Last Updated:

RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Foreign Arrivals From China, 4 Other Nations: Union Health Min

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that RT-PCR test to be mandatory for international arrivals from China, Japan, S. Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: PTI


India has made RT-PCR testing mandatory for international arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.   

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Saturday, said RT-PCR test is mandatory for international arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in multiple nations. 

'RTPCR mandatory for international passengers': Mansukh Mandaviya

Speaking to media, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "RT-PCR test to be mandatory for International arrivals from China, Japan, S. Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand. On arrival, if any passenger from these countries is found symptomatic or tests positive for Covid19, then he/she will be put under quarantine."

Notably, top health sources had apprised Republic TV that government will bring stringent measures for affected countries.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the 'Air Suvidha' form filling to declare current health status has to be made compulsory for international passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand as COVID-19 cases surge in multiple nations.

'We are being extra cautious & simply taking adequate precautions': Former Union Health Minister 

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan asserted that there is no cause for worry and that the government is taking adequate measures, "we just need to be extra cautious".

"We are simply taking precautions. There is no need to panic. We are being extra cautious and simply taking adequate precautions to tackle this wave," he said. 

India is taking a precautionary stance after news of a slew of COVID-19 cases being reported from China. 

Here are the post-arrival protocols (New guidelines on international arrivals):

  • A sub-section (2% of the total passengers in the flight) shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival.
  • Such travellers on each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). They will submit the samples and shall be allowed to leave the airport thereafter.
  • If such travellers’ samples are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network.
  • They shall be treated/isolated as per the laid down standard protocol.

 

First Published:
