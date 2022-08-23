Rubaiya Sayeed's Lawyer Says Bailable Warrant Against Her Withdrawn In Kidnap Case No-show

Hours after a TADA Court in Jammu issued a bailable warrant against Rubaiya Sayeed, Advocate Anil Sethi who represented her in court said that a bailable warrant against Rubaiyya has been withdrawn by the court.

In a statement to Republic World, Advocate Anil Sethi said, “CBI had misled the court into believing that they had informed her well in advance to reach Jammu on August 23. A bailable warrant has been withdrawn on the projection of correct facts.”

Earlier in the day, the TADA court which was hearing the case of Yasin Malik regarding the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Home Minister Mufti Mohd Syed, issued a bailable warrant against her for not appearing in court.

Advocate Monika Kohli, CBI Counsel, said ”Rubaiya Sayeed did not appear in the TADA court for her cross-examination by the accused. The Court has issued a bailable warrant against her and directed her to remain present on the next date of the hearing scheduled on September 21.”

In the last hearing, Rubaiyya had identified Yasin Malik as one of her kidnappers in 1989, on July 15 this year.

The TADA court has turned down Yasin Malik’s plea for physical appearance, saying there were directions from the High Court to produce all the accused in all the cases through virtual mode.

Image: PTI/Republic World