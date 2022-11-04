Ruckus Between Police & Shiv Sena Workers After Sudhir Suri Shot Dead In Amritsar; WATCH

Ruckus ensured in Punjab's Amritsar between police and people after Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in a broad daylight. The incident took place outside Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road where Sudhir Suri and some other leaders of Shiv Sena were holding a protest.

After the Sena leader was killed, his supporters were seen having a heated argument with the police. They also questioned the inability of the police to prevent the attack despite Suri having government-provided security.

"Suri was on the hit list of several gangsters for a long time and was provided security by the government with around eight Punjab Police personnel being attached to him", police said.

A video taken right before the attack showed Suri and other Sena leaders having an argument with the police who tried to stop them from sitting on dharna. He was later attacked in presence of the police force.

An eyewitness told the media, "All the police were standing and watching. He (the accused) ran away in front of them. All were watching and stunned."

According to cops, more than five shots were fired at the Shiv Sena leader after which he collapsed and lost consciousness. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime seized, police said.

Law and order deteriorating in Punjab, says opposition

Reacting to the development, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma said the law and order situation has broken down in the state.

Former Punjab Home Minister and Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also expressed anger over the incident. He also told Republic that the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took over.

Shiv Sena Punjab president Yograj Sharma also lambasted the Bhagwant Mann government and claimed that law and order have "completely collapsed" in the state.