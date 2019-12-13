Ruckus In Andhra Assembly Over Opposition Manhandling Marshals Outside The House

The TDP staged a protest against G.O. number 2430 which is designed to restrict media freedom. They were protesting outside the Assembly, and upon entering, were stopped by marshalls.

The protesting leaders were requested to discard their banners, placards, and black bands outside the Assembly. The TDP leaders became irate and they and the marshals were pushing one another. In the end, the leaders discarded their props and walked in. The speaker Thammineni was given the decision-making authority to take appropriate action to protect the dignity of the Assembly and the safety of the staff after a resolution was passed.

Chandrababu Naidu, the opposition leader, allegedly used unparliamentary words against the on-duty marshals due to which heated discussions broke out in the Andhra Pradesh assembly on December 13, Thursday.

TDP MLAs asked for their rights to enter the House. “Why are we stopped? Who is the Chief Marshal to stop us? With what power did they take our papers?” they asked.

After extensive debate between the ruling party and the opposition, the House passed a resolution that gave the speaker the authority to decide and take appropriate action. The Speaker, Thammineni Seetharam, has not announced his decision yet.

A video surfaced online of the TDP MLAs and the Marshals arguing. The video was played in the Assembly during arguments to resolve the issue and it became abundantly clear that Mr. Naidu used offensive language and misbehaved with the marshals. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was also abused in the said video as ‘unmadi’ (maniac).

An uproar broke out in the Assembly as the YSRCP demanded an apology from Former AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. They demanded the suspension of Mr. Naidu from the House.

'Chandrababu Naidu should apologise'

Mr. Thammineni Seetharam referred to the clips and said that there was enough evidence to prove that Mr. Naidu and TDP leaders used abusive language and misbehaved with the staff.

“I suggest Chandrababu Naidu to apologize. Else, I will be forced to take action based on the resolution of the House. I request him not to push me in an embarrassing situation,” he said in the Assembly.

Mr. Naidu denied the accusation and said that he was insulted by the closing of the gates. He said, “If anyone takes responsibility and is ready to apologise, I also will.” The YSR Congress did not agree and insisted on taking strict action against the individuals responsible for attacks on the security staff.

(With Inputs from ANI)