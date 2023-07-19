Ruckus In Maha Assembly After SP MLA Abu Azmi Opposes 'Vande Mataram' Chanting; BJP Slams Him

The Maharashtra legislative assembly was adjourned for some time on Wednesday following a noisy protest by BJP MLAs over a remark about 'Vande Mataram' by Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi.

While raising the issue of a riot in the Sambhajinagar district, Azmi said chanting the slogan 'Vande Mataram' was unacceptable to him.

"Some people say that if one has to live in India, 'Vande Mataram' must be chanted. We can not do it. We believe only in one god," he said.

A ruckus followed as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs took a strong exception to the statement.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar appealed to the legislators to calm down.

"Azmi's comments are irrelevant to the topic. He should focus on the issue listed for the discussion," Narwekar said.

But as the protest continued, the speaker adjourned the house for ten minutes.

After the proceedings of the house resumed, Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis questioned Azmi's opposition to Vande Mataram, and asked whether any religion in the world opposes bowing before one's own mother.

"Crores of people and also the Constitution of the country have deep respect for Vande Mataram. Azmi's comments about Vande Mataram are inappropriate," Fadnavis said.

"Vande Mataram is not a religious verse. It is not performed for any ritual. India's Constitution has recognised it as a composition that can be performed as the national song," he said.

Those who respect the Constitution come to this legislative house. There is no need to misinterpret the song and hurt the sentiments of crores of people in this country, Fadnavis added.

"Whatever issue you want to raise in the house, you can, but do not rake up the issue of Vande Mataram. Jana Gana Mana is our national anthem, the same way Vande Mataram is our national song. We do not even start any session without singing Vande Mataram," he said.