Rudraksh Convention Centre, An Ideal Platform For social & Cultural Interactions: PM Modi

In his visit to Varanasi on July 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new landmark, Rudraksha International Cooperation Convention Centre. Addressing the gathering, PM said that amid COVID, Kashi stayed balanced and disciplined, and the flow of development continued.

PM Modi said, "A river of development is flowing in Kashi and now its ancient glory is existing in its modern form".

Referring to Indo-Japan relations and cultures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of India and Japan for the inauguration of the Rudraksha Convention centre. He added that a new historic chapter on the development and bilateral relations of India and Japan. He further added that Japan is one of the most trustworthy friends of India and is continuously supporting the development of our country.

Narendra Modi informed that 'Rudraksh' has a modern shine and a cultural aura that showcases India-Japan ties and scope for future opportunities.

Speaking on the significance of art forms in Varanasi, Modi said, "Midst the Ganga ghats, so many art forms and artists emerge as music, and other cultural forms flow in the blood of Kashi people".

He added that the Rudraksha Convention Centre will be of global importance as the city is home to many personalities who master art, music, science, and other intellectual fields.

Modi stated that the Convention Centre will be an ideal platform for social and cultural interactions between people quoting Banaras poetry meet which has both national and international fan following.

Rudraksha Convention Centre

The convention center with 108 Rudrakshas installed is a symbol of Indo-Japan friendship that will provide a glimpse of the ancient city of Kashi. It is a two-story building with a roof shaped like Shiva Linga. At night, the entire building will glow with LED lights. It has a seating capacity for 1,200 people to enjoy music, art, and drama.

The JICA-assisted Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre (VCC) named ‘Rudraksha', will be a well-equipped convention center, comprising of the main hall that can be partitioned into smaller spaces when required. It is also categorized to be an environment-friendly building, fit for Level 3 of Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA). The place will be ideal to hold any type of international convention as it provides adequate security and safety systems, with a regular entrance, a service entrance, and a separate VIP entrance.

(Image credit: ANI/@PBNS_INDIA/TWITTER)