Rudraksha Mahotsav At Kuberashwar Dham: Devotees Forced To Sleep On Railway Platform

A chaotic situation during the Shiv Mahapuran Katha and Rudraksh distribution festival in Kubereshwar Dham, Sehore District on Thursday, February 16 resulted in one death and other illnesses brought on by protracted queueing. International storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra had organized the programme.

Bamboo barricades that were erected to slow down the throng failed to do so as they collapsed.

The Thursday visit of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had to be postponed owing to the chaos.

The false assurances

It is important to highlight that despite assurances from authorities that appropriate preparations would be made by the committee, devotees were forced to sleep outdoors on the property of the fields, including railway platforms and petrol pumps.

Since food and water distribution completely collapsed, a chaotic situation resulted. Mangalbai, a 52-year-old native of Maharashtra, passed away during the altercation. The body was sent to Sehore district hospital for postmortem.

“One woman died and five persons are still undergoing treatment in hospitals. There is heavy rush of 20 lakh devotees for Rudraksha distribution festival. It led to long traffic jams of about 20km on both sides on Bhopal-Indore Highway. We had made arrangements considering the previous year rush. But this year, around 20 lakh devotees arrived here. We had made parking lots on 5-acre but all collapsed due to heavy rush,” said Sehore Collector Praveen Singh Adhayach.