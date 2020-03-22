Rujuta Diwekar Hails India's Pragmatic Way Of Mitigating Virus Amid Janta Curfew

Joining Republic TV live on Janta Curfew day, nutrition and exercise science expert Rujuta Diwekar opined on the move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted India's pragmatic approach. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide Janta Curfew - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread.

Diwekar stated that India is being praised around the world for the steps being taken by the government

"I work with clients across the globe and many have stated that how India has been pragmatic in dealing with this crisis. My clients in Italy and the US hoped that their country had done something like this before things got out of hand," said Rujuta.

Furthermore, she acknowledged the issue of self-limiting, Diwekar said:

"We are self-limiting because we are taking precautions before we are badly hit by the crisis. We must thank the government that they learning from other countries, taking steps to control this disease before it gets out of hand. We should be grateful for one day."

