Rupam Jyoti Sarmah First Person From Assam To Become Strategic Advisor To US President

Rupam Jyoti Sarmah has become the first person from Assam to be selected for the Presidential Innovation Fellows (PIF) programme. The PIF programme embeds the United States’ top engineers, designers and strategists with federal agencies to advise, prototype and scale government solutions using industry best practices, according to the programme website.

Sarmah, who originally hails from the Jorhat district in the northeastern state and moved to the United States after completing his engineering degree from Assam, is one of a 20-member cohort part of the 2023 batch of the Presidential Innovation Fellows programme. Rupam Jyoti Sarmah will be part of the Advanced Research Project Agency for Health (ARPA-H). Sarmah took oath for the Presidential Innovation Fellows programme on April 10 and will attend the “White House Welcome” event on April 14, news outlets based out of his home state reported.

✨Hip-hip hooray! We’re excited to welcome the 11th Presidential Innovation Fellows cohort! 🎉20 new fellows will serve as strategic advisors, collaborating w/ 13 federal agencies on #CivicTech + #Innovation projects to improve the way government delivers for the public. #PIF2023 pic.twitter.com/fRkNFVRxtZ — Presidential Innovation Fellows (PIF) (@PIFgov) April 10, 2023

Who is Rupam Jyoti Sarmah?

Rupam Jyoti Sarmah from Jorhat, Assam, has founded a number of technology startups and non-profit organisations, creating platforms for individuals with developmental disabilities and underprivileged children, according to his profile on PIF’s official website. Sarmah recently served as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for California’s healthcare solutions agency and has led digital transformation and global infrastructure for startups and Fortune-5 companies.

Sarmah migrated to the United States after finishing his engineering degree in Assam. Subsequently, he went on to pursue a Master’s degree in Computer Science, followed by a Master’s in Management, Executive programme at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He then went on to earn a Doctorate in Engineering from George Washington University with a focus on Artificial Intelligence and Autism.

What do Presidential Innovation Fellows do?

Presidential Innovation Fellows, according to the group’s own description on its website, work hand in hand with federal agency leaders to “identify innovation opportunities of critical agency and national priority.” The body says that it recruits the nation’s top engineers, designers and strategists within agencies as year-long entrepreneurs in residence.



