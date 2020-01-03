RuPay Launches 40% Cashback Offers On International Transactions

Launching global offers on its RuPay International debit/credit cards, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has come up with a 40% cashback perk on using these cards. This offer is valid on international POS transactions at the outlets that accept RuPay International Cards.

The users can avail a 40% cashback for such transactions in UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the UK, the US, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand. As per NPCI, Indians travelling abroad can earn up to Rs 16,000 cashback per month once they activated their Internation RuPay cards.

Additionally, more cashback can be earned by the customers by using multiple RuPay cards. The method to activate the cards include contacting the issuing bank, using net banking, mobile banking, phone banking or branch banking services of the respective issuing bank.

Eligibility for earning cashback

The eligibility of the customer for availing the cashback is determined after they do a minimum transaction of Rs 1,000. However, the maximum cap for the transaction is penned at Rs 4,000 at a time. The RuPay International card should be used four times in a month in order to be eligible for getting a cashback.

Apart from earning cashbacks, RuPay International Cardholders can enjoy the benefit of accessing to RuPay affiliated domestic/international airport lounges.

The customer can get various discounts/offers on booking international flights and hotels in association with Thomas Cook and Make My Trip. The COO of NPCI, Praveena Rai while talking about the offer said that RuPay is expanding in international markets through networks like JCB, Discover and Diners Club International.

She added that RuPay’s aim was to make the overseas travel experience of their customers seamless and memorable.

(With Agency Inputs)