Russia Begins Supply Of S-400 Missile Systems To India, Trains Indian Specialists

The deliveries of S-400 medium-to-long-range anti-aircraft missiles systems to India have begun from Russia ahead of the schedule. At the Dubai Airshow 2021, Alexander Mikheyev, head of the state arms seller Rosoboronexport, on Monday, November 15, informed that Russia has trained Indian specialists to operate the S-400 systems.

Alexander Mikheyev said, "The equipment shipment has begun ahead of the schedule," as qouted by TASS.

He added that Russia has also trained the Indian specialists who will operate the first regiment. The Indian specialists have received the training and have returned home too. The chief executive stated that by the end of this year, the first regiment set of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems will be delivered to India. He further added that by the end of 2021 all the materials of the first regiment set will be delivered. "Immediately after the New Year, our specialists will arrive in India for the equipment transfer at the sites where it will be stationed," he said. He also mentioned that the deliveries are being made in line with the terms of the contract.

Also, speaking to Sputnik ahead of Dubai Airshow, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev had said, “The supplies of the S-400 air defence system to India have started and are proceeding on schedule.”

Back in the year 2015, New Delhi had announced its intention to purchase Russian-made S-400 air defense systems. And so during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in October 2018, a $5.43 bln contract on the delivery of five regiment sets of S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems was signed.

About S-400 missile system

The latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system, Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’, came into service in 2007. The missile system was designed with an aim to destroy tactical and strategic aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and hypersonic weapons. S-400 can also be used against ground installations. Under intensive enemy fire and jam, the anti-aircraft missile system can target at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.

Once every two years, the Dubai Airshow which is one of the largest international airshows is held in the UAE. And since 1993, Russia has participated in the Dubai Airshow.

(Image: PTI)