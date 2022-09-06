Russia-born Man Marries Ukrainian Woman, Urges Two Countries To "make Love, Not War"

There is no denying that love stands against all odds. And this was proven after a couple from Russia and Ukraine got married to each other in the thick of the unabated war between their countries. The groom, Russia-born Sergey Novikov said that he is from Israel and his wife from Ukraine. The couple visited India last year and decided to get married in Dharamshala based on Hindu traditions.

Speaking to ANI, the groom emphasized on the relationship between the two countries. He said that Russia and Ukraine were like brothers once and there was a need to spread love and end the war. He added, "It's not about people, but the governments who are fighting".

Himachal Pradesh | Russian-born man and a Ukrainian woman urged the two countries to "make love, not war" on the occasion of their marriage in Dharamshala pic.twitter.com/Fhupln7an1 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

Russia-Ukraine couple hails India's culture

Detailing their relationship, the couple also told ANI how they met and fall in love with each other. Alona Burmaka, the bride said, "I met Sergey in Israel and we have been together for almost six years, when we came to India, we decided to marry, to connect our souls. She also expressed her love for India and its culture which she described as “deep, nice, and lovely".

Speaking about the couple's wedding, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Dharmshala, Shilp Bekta said, "We register around 40% of marriages of foreigners in Dharamshala under the Special Marriage Act".

For the unversed, in February this year, Russia invaded Ukraine, escalating the war between the two nations since 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" to “demilitarise” Ukraine, resulting in a months-long battle posing global consequences.

