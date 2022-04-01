Russia FM Lavrov Meets EAM Jaishankar, Hails India's Wholesome View On Ukraine Situation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday, appreciated India's move of not taking sides over the ongoing "military operation" against Ukraine. While speaking at India-Russia Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Friday, Lavrov said, "These days our western colleagues would like to reduce any meaningful international issue to the crisis in Ukraine. We do not fight anything and we appreciated that India is taking this situation in the entirety of effect and not just one-sided way," he added.

Further, the Russian Foreign Minister said that his President Vladimir Putin has sent his best regards to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added the development of strategic partnerships has always been Moscow's top priority. Further, Lavrov hit the Western countries for reducing any international issue to the crisis in Ukraine and said Russia has always been interested in maintaining the world order balanced. "India and Russia have been developing strategic partnerships and this has been our priority. We certainly are interested in having the world order balanced. We have intensified our bilateral context. Our President has sent his best regards to PM Modi," added Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.

India & Russia relations have continued to grow in many areas, says Jaishankar

Meanwhile, reacting to Lavrov's statement on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Indian Foreign Minister, Jaishankar reiterated that New Delhi has favoured resolving the resolving disputes through diplomacy. Further, citing the recent meetings with Moscow, Jaishankar echoed that India and Russia's relations have continued to grow in many areas. According to Jaishankar, New Delhi and Moscow had held several meetings despite the difficult international environment and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our bilateral relations have continued to grow in many areas. Our meeting takes place in a difficult international environment quite apart from the pandemic," said Jaishankar. "India has always been in favour of resolving disputes through diplomacy," added EAM.

It is worth mentioning, Lavrov, who is on a two-day official visit to India landed in New Delhi on Thursday. This is the first trip Lavrov to India since Moscow launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Lavrov's visit comes soon after China's foreign minister Wang Yi's visit to India last week and ahead of the 2+2 dialogue set to be held between India and the US on April 11.

Image: ANI