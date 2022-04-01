Russia FM Lavrov Says India & Russia's Common Foreign Policies Make Them 'loyal Partners'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who embarked on a visit to New Delhi on Friday, lauded the bilateral relations between India and Russia and stated that he believed that India's foreign policies are framed based on "real, legitimate national interests." Drawing parallels between India's foreign policy with that of Russia, Lavrov went on to add that both are framed in the same manner and stressed that this makes both countries good friends and loyal partners.

"I believe that Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence and the concentration on real national legitimate interests," Lavrov said while addressing a press conference after the India-Russia Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi.

"The same policy is based in the Russian Federation and this makes us, as big countries, good friends and loyal partners," stressed the Russian Foreign Minister.

Furthermore, Lavrov dubbed India as one of Russia's oldest and most loyal friends and stated that the relationship between both countries was characterised by holding continuous talks. "Talks are characterised by relations which we developed with India for many decades. Relations are strategic partnerships...This was the basis on which we have been promoting our cooperation in all areas," Lavrov said, when asked how Russia could support India in terms of security challenges. Meanwhile, while responding to the question of whether the US' pressure on India will affect Indo-Russian ties, the Russian minister affirmed that none of the forces has the potential to affect the relationship between both the countries. He further accused the POTUS Biden-led US government of forcing its politics on the whole world.

#WATCH I have no doubt no pressure will affect our partnership... They (US) are forcing others to follow their politics: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov when asked if US pressure on India will affect Indo-Russian ties pic.twitter.com/rmTnmbS8IZ — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

Lavrov hails India's view on the Ukraine situation

Earlier in the day, during the India-Russia foreign ministers meeting, Lavrov lauded India's move of not taking sides over the ongoing "military operation" against Ukraine. "These days our western colleagues would like to reduce any meaningful international issue to the crisis in Ukraine. We do not fight anything and we appreciated that India is taking this situation in the entirety of effect and not just one-sided way," he added. Furthermore, the Russian Foreign Minister stated that President Vladimir Putin has sent his best regards to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that the development of strategic partnerships has always been Moscow's top priority.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lavrov, who is on a two-day official visit to India, landed in New Delhi on Thursday. Notably, this is Lavrov's first trip to India since Moscow launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Lavrov's visit comes days after China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India last week and ahead of the 2+2 dialogue set to be held between India and the US on April 11.