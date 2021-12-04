Russia, India To Sign 10 Bilateral Agreements During Putin's Upcoming Visit To Delhi

Before Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to India, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov announced that Moscow and Delhi are set to ink ten bilateral agreements in various sectors, which even include certain semi-confidential ones. Following discussions between Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ushakov said, “About 10 bilateral agreements will be signed, which are quite important and include some semi-confidential ones. Work is still ongoing on them. We are confident that the package of agreements will be signed as part of the visit,” TASS reported.

Ushakov further declined to specify the name of the agreements since they are still underworking, but he did say that they are essential for the development of bilateral cooperation in most varied sectors, according to the Russian News Agency TASS.

President Vladimir Putin to visit India

Putin will arrive in New Delhi on December 6 to attend the 21st edition of the annual India-Russia summit. This will be the first face-to-face interaction between President Putin and PM Modi since their November 2019 conference on the margins of the BRICS summit in Brasilia. The day will commence with a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as well as Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, who co-chairs the intergovernmental committee on military-technical cooperation.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the officials will discuss measures to deepen the strategic relationship between the two nations by reviewing the current situation and prospects of bilateral ties. Putin and Prime Minister Modi will have the opportunity to discuss regional, multilateral, and worldwide problems of common interest. He even stated that at the conclusion of the meeting, a joint statement would be released that will represent the talks, agreements, and commitments that would reach during and on the eve of the conference.

The "special format" connections between PM Modi and President Putin to discuss complex issues

In addition to this, Yuri Ushakov even stated on Friday, that the "special format" connections between PM Modi and President Putin would enable them to discuss complex and sensitive world problems, ANI reported, citing Sputnik. Ushakov, talking to journalists in Moscow, said that because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin spoke to one other in a virtual manner. Ushakov went on to say that meeting in person would help them to address a variety of subjects, including the most challenging as well as the most sensitive.

The military and technological collaboration between the two nations, according to the Ushakov, plays an important role in the bilateral relationship. Additionally, commerce among India and Russia has fully rebounded, with a 38% rise. The Russian official also reported that the trade turnover in the first nine months of 2021 was USD 8 billion.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI/ AP)