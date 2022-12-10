Russia-made RPG Used In Punjab's Tarn Taran Attack; Gangster Satpreet Satta Under Scanner

In the latest development in the Tarn Taran Police Station attack, Republic TV has learnt that a 125 mm Russia-made rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher was used for carrying out the attack. Notably, this Russia-made RPG is capable of penetrating through thick walls. The Sarhali Police Station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district was attacked with an RPG during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, indicating a possible terror attack.

While the police is investigating the role of the banned Khalistani terror group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) in the attack, the involvement of Europe-based gangster Satpreet Satta, an associate of Harvinder Rinda, is also being probed. Notably, Khalistani extremist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda’s name also emerged in the Mohali RPG attack.

Notably, this is the second such RPG attack at a police station in Punjab. Earlier, an RPG was fired at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9, 2022.

SFJ claims responsibility

Hours after the attack, the banned Khalistani terror group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) claimed the responsibility for the terror attack at the Sarhali Police Station in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The terror group also claimed that it would carry out multiple such attacks in the coming days.

Speaking to the media over the terror attack at the police station, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "We'll investigate SFJ's claim. We'll investigate all angles and theories. Handlers and operators in Pakistan, elements they're in touch with within Europe and North America and their links are being probed so that real perpetrators are arrested soon."

7 people detained so far

Following the attack, the Punjab police on Saturday detained seven suspects in connection with the case. According to Punjab police, seven suspects are being interrogated by the Police officials in Tarn Taran and nearby districts in Punjab. Phone records of all suspects are being investigated by the state police.

Image: Republic World