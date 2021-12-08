Last Updated:

Russia Mourns CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's Tragic Demise; Hails Him As 'very Close Friend'

After the tragic IAF chopper crash in Coonoor, Russia condoled the demise of India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat calling him a 'great patriot'

Bipin Rawat

After the tragic IAF chopper crash in Coonoor, Russia on Wednesday condoled the demise of India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat calling him a 'great patriot and a dedicated hero.' Taking to Twitter, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev stated that Russia had lost 'a very close friend' and shared that the late General had played a big role in the bilateral partnership between the two nations. Remarking that it was 'grieving together with India' in this time of pain, the Russian ambassador paid his farewell to the CDS. 

It is important to mention that General Bipin Rawat had visited Russia to attend the sixth session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) peace mission exercise just months ago. General Bipin Rawat's visit to Russia on September 22, had marked his first foreign visit as the CDS of India. During the visit, the Indian Army and Air Force had also participated in the SCO peace mission drills. 

CDS General Bipin Rawat no more

CDS General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in an IAF helicopter crash in TN's Coonoor on Wednesday. The 63-year-old along with his wife and staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. All communications with the IAF Mi-17 V5 chopper were lost just minutes before the tragic crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. 

Apart from the CDS, others on board included the CDS' wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal. A lone survivor, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, who piloted the chopper is currently battling for his life. The mortal remains of all those who lost their lives will be brought to Delhi tomorrow. The Indian Air Force has initiated an inquiry into the crash and is searching for the black box of the chopper. 

