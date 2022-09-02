Russia Proud To Attend INS Vikrant's Commissioning Event; 'India On Path To Self-reliance'

Denis Alipov, the Russian Ambassador to India, attended the commissioning of the INS Vikrant on September 2 and expressed his country's pride in being a part of it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on September 2, marking the central government's significant stride toward self-reliance in the defence sector.

According to Alipov, the commissioning of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, demonstrates that the country is rapidly heading toward becoming a self-sufficient and major global power. Despite present global difficulties and tensions, the Russian ambassador noted that Russia is very devoted and enthusiastic about future collaboration between the two countries in trade, technology, production, and other spheres.

Alipov said, "It's a proud moment for India they built an indigenous major aircraft carrier. India is moving towards self-reliance and has shown that it's moving fastly towards becoming a major global power. The world needs super strong India."

Following the INS Vikrant's commissioning, Alipov tweeted photographs from the event and wrote, "Participated today in the commissioning of INS Vikrant by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. India’s first swadeshi aircraft carrier. A glorious moment for the country and its people. Russia is proud to be part of it. Jai Vikrant! Shano varuna!"

Vikrant was designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. It is the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history.

The indigenous aircraft carrier is named after India's first aircraft carrier, which was pivotal in the 1971 war. It has a huge quantity of indigenous equipment and machinery, with participation from major industrial houses such as BEL, BHEL, GRSE, Keltron, Kirloskar, Larsen & Toubro, Wartsila India and others, as well as over 100 MSMEs.

With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, India now has two operational aircraft carriers, which strengthens the country's maritime security. INS Vikrant, which cost over Rs 20,000 crore to build, concluded its fourth and last phase of sea trials last month. Vikrant was designed to carry a variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft and was developed with a high degree of automation for equipment operation, ship navigation, and survivability.

The ship would be equipped to operate an air wing of 30 aircraft, including MIG-29K fighter fighters, Kamov-31 multi-role helicopters, and indigenously produced Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). The IAC is outfitted with a ski-jump for launching aircraft and a series of 'arrester wires' for onboard recovery using a revolutionary aircraft-operation mode known as STOBAR (Short Take-Off but Arrested Landing).

The ship features about 2,300 compartments for a crew of over 1,700 persons, including specialised quarters for female officers. Vikrant has a top speed of approximately 28 knots, a cruising speed of approximately 18 knots, and an endurance of approximately 7,500 nautical miles. The aircraft carrier is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide, and 59 metres tall. The project has gone through three phases of the contract between the MoD and CSL, which were completed in May 2007, December 2014, and October 2019.

