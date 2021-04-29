Russia Sends Emergency Humanitarian Aid To India To Tackle COVID-19 Surge

Two Russian flights carrying oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including ‘Coronavir’ and other essential pharmaceutical items landed in India on Thursday to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 surge. Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev took to Twitter to inform that two flights by Russian EMERCOM arrived in India to provide humanitarian assistance as it struggles to beat the second wave of Coronavirus amid limited resources.

"The Russian Federation decided to send humanitarian assistance to India in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries as well as in the context of our anti #COVID19 cooperation," said Nikolay Kudashev tweeted.

'Closely watching situation in India'

The Envoy further said that Russia is closely watching the alarming situation in India as it grapples with the unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 infection.

He added that Russia’s COVID- 19 vaccine Sputnik V will be delivered to India starting May 2021. "Joint fight against coronavirus one of the most important areas of our cooperation at present, also includes forthcoming deliveries of Sputnik V starting from May '21 and subsequent facilitation of its production in India, cooperation in the field of medical science," said Kudashev.

India had supplied hydroxychloroquine to Russia as a goodwill gesture when the pandemic unfolded last year. Lauding India's effort Kudashev stated, "We appreciate and remember it. This is the only way we can defeat the coronavirus - by uniting our endeavours and supporting each other in difficult times. Collective efforts and mutual respect should be the most important recipe to respond to any challenge!"

"We hope that today's delivery of the Russian humanitarian assistance will become an effective contribution to the Indian government's efforts to provide emergency treatment to those who were affected by the COVID-19," he added.