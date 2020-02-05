Lucknow: Russian Delegation Head Talks About S-400 Air Defence Missile Systems

Russia will begin the delivery of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India by the end of 2021 and there will be no delay in execution of the project, said Vladimir Drozhov, deputy director, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS). He further added that the execution of the project goes as per the plan and before that the respective Indians will be trained on about the system.

