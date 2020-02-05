Union Budget
Lucknow: Russian Delegation Head Talks About S-400 Air Defence Missile Systems

General News

Russia will begin the delivery of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India by the end of 2021 and there will be no delay says Dy. Director Vladimir

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Russia will begin the delivery of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India by the end of 2021 and there will be no delay in execution of the project, said Vladimir Drozhov, deputy director, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS). He further added that the execution of the project goes as per the plan and before that the respective Indians will be trained on about the system.

"Russia will deliver the first complexes of the system by the end of 2021 and teaching the respective Indians will be happening before that" said Vladimir Drozhov, deputy director (FSVTS).

