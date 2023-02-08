Russia To Pitch For Su-57 Checkmate's Joint Development With India At Aero India 2023

Russia is set to present its fifth-generation light tactical fighter Su-57 at the upcoming biennial aviation exhibition called ‘Aero India 2023’. Despite encountering difficulties in its development and financing, Russia is unwilling to give up on the Su-57 project and intends to proceed with a plan which was announced last year, Russian News agency TASS reported. Notably, the Su-75 project is currently stagnant due to a large portion of Russian resources redirected to finance its special military operation in Ukraine.

Image: rostec.ru (Rostec Makes the First Display of the Checkmate in Pair With Su-57E)

However, Moscow is set to present Su-57 Checkmate at the upcoming aviation and defence exhibition called Aero India 2023, TASS reported. Furthermore, as per reports, Rostec plans to invite India to join the venture and develop the stealth fighter. A state-owned corporation that was established to develop and promote Russia’s aerospace and defence sector, Rostec has played a significant role in the development of the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter in collaboration with the Russian aerospace company Sukhoi.

Specialities of Su-57 Checkmate

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a 5th generation, single-seat, twin-engine multirole fighter aircraft developed by Sukhoi. The aircraft is often referred to as "Checkmate" in reference to its capabilities as an air dominance fighter, capable of challenging the air superiority of other nations' air forces. The Su-57 has specifically been designed for air superiority, air defence, and ground attack missions.

Furthermore, the fighter is equipped with advanced avionics, stealth capabilities, and a range of advanced weapons systems. Su-57's advanced stealth features, high manoeuvrability, and long-range air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons systems make it a formidable opponent in scenarios of aerial combat. Moscow has expressed interest in exporting the aircraft to other countries. India has expressed interest in procuring the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter aircraft, which is being developed by the Russian aerospace company Sukhoi. Meanwhile, a deal between India and Russia pertaining to Su-57 may be possible considering India’s efforts to upgrade its ageing fighter fleet. India has evaluated a range of options, including the Su-57, to meet its future defence requirements.

How can Su-57 fighters benefit India?

If India were to acquire the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter aircraft, it could potentially benefit the country in a number of ways, including:

Upgrading its fighter fleet: The Su-57 is a 5th-generation fighter aircraft and is considered to be one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world. If India were to acquire the Su-57, it would upgrade its ageing fighter fleet and enhance its air defence capabilities.

Access to advanced technology: The Su-57 is equipped with advanced avionics, stealth capabilities, and a range of advanced weapons systems. If India were to acquire the Su-57, it would have access to these advanced technologies, which could enhance its military capabilities and support its modernization efforts.

Strategic partnership with Russia: India has a long-standing defence relationship with Russia, and the acquisition of the Su-57 could further strengthen this relationship. This could potentially lead to increased defence cooperation between India and Russia, as well as opportunities for joint research and development projects in the defence sector.

Boost to the domestic defence industry: If India were to acquire the Su-57, it could potentially lead to the transfer of technology and the development of a domestic defence industry, which could help to reduce India's dependence on foreign defence suppliers.

Overall, if India were to acquire the Su-57, it could potentially bring a range of benefits to the country and support its military modernization efforts. However, the nation’s decision on the procurement of the Su-57 may be based on a number of factors including defence requirements, budget constraints, and the availability of alternative options.