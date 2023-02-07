Russia To Soon Complete Delivery Of Third Regiment Of S-400 Missile To India Says Envoy

The third regiment of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems will soon be delivered by Russia to India as both parties are dedicated to the contract, according to Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov on February 7.

“It will be completed in the very near future…Both sides are committed to completing the whole contract and we certainly will do that. Nothing prevents that,” said Denis Alipov while replying to a question on the missile system supplies at a conference on India-Russia ties.

Notably, Russia has already completed supplying the first two regiments of the missile systems.

Open to any serious proposition says Alipov

When asked if he saw any role for India in resolving the situation between Russia and Ukraine, Alipov responded that Moscow is open to any sincere discussions about doing so diplomatically.

“As my foreign minister says that we are open to any serious proposition whosoever offers them. We are open to any serious talks on ending it diplomatically,” he said.

“But whether India wants to get involved into this very very complicated conflict, I do not think that is a question for me,” he added.

India, in contrast to many other major nations, has not directly criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and did not vote to condemn the Russian assault on UN forums. India has pushed for the problem to be resolved through diplomacy and communication.