Russia-Ukraine War: 24-year-old Kolkata Pilot Evacuates Over 800 Indians From War Zone

Amid the Ukraine crisis, a 24-year-old Kolkata pilot was responsible for operating flights from the borders and she rescued over 800 stranded Indians.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Ukraine, Russia

Image: Twitter@PriyankaBJYM


In a proud moment for India, a few of the rescue operations for the Indians stranded in Ukraine were carried out by 24-year-old Mahasweta Chakraborty from Kolkata. She was responsible for operating flights from the borders of war-torn Ukraine and rescued more than 800 Indian students from the border of Ukraine, Poland and Hungary. The Kolkata-based pilot is also the daughter of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) West Bengal Mahila Morcha President Tanuja Chakraborty. 

"Huge respect for her," wrote BJP leader from the state:

Russia-Ukraine war: India's Operation Ganga rescues nationals from foreign countries

On Saturday, Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba had thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the evacuation of Nepali nationals from the conflict zone of Ukraine. As acknowledged by Nepalese PM Deuba, India under 'Operation Ganga' evacuated four Nepali nationals who reached their home country via India.

Prior to this, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rescuing nine Bangladeshi nationals from Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

It was a Pakistani national who was the first to thank the Indian embassy in Kyiv and PM Modi for rescuing her amid the evacuation process for the Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the ongoing war. According to Government of India sources, apart from Nepalese, Bangladeshis and Pakistanis, even Tunisian students were rescued under Operation Ganga.

With the evacuation of the last 600 stranded students from the city of Sumy in Ukraine, the Indian Government successfully completed Operation Ganga. A total of 49 special flights were operated to bring back the Indian Students and citizens from war-torn Ukraine. The European nation has been under attack as Russia continues its military offensive on Day 18.

