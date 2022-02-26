Russia-Ukraine War: BMC To Provide Free Services To All Students Returning From Ukraine

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will provide free services to all the students returning from Ukraine, announced Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. The students will get free COVID-19 testing, vaccine, food and all other facilities, she said.

The first evacuation flight Air India's AI1944 departed from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Saturday afternoon for Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals, who were stranded in Ukraine, due to the ongoing Russian military offensive. The flight is expected to land at the Mumbai airport at around 9 pm.

Around 16,000 Indians, mostly students, were stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on February 24. Before the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, Air India had operated a flight to Ukraine's capital city Kyiv on February 22 that brought 240 people back to India.

The second evacuation flight AI1942 is expected to return to the Delhi Airport on early Sunday morning with another 250 Indian nationals. Air India informed that it will operate more flights to Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal to receive Indians returning from Ukraine at Mumbai Airport

Union minister Piyush Goyal will receive the Indians at Mumbai airport, who are returning from war-torn Ukraine in government-chartered flight.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal said, "Looking forward to receiving the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport. Govt. is working in mission mode to ensure the safety of our citizens."

Russia launched an offensive on Thursday with a series of missile strikes on cities and military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east; from Belarus to the north and from the southern region of Crimea.