Explaining the evacuation plan for Indians stranded amid the Russia-Ukraine war, operation Ganga Special officer Incharge Kumar Tuhin has informed that he has full authorization from the Government of India (GoI) to implement anything which is in the interest nation's students. The former Ambassador of India to Hungary also added that the current course of action includes bringing nearly 250 students to the Budapest Airport and sending them to India through flight leaving tonight, February 28.

"We see full support and full backing from GoI. I have full authorisation to implement anything which is in the interest of Indian students. We effectively managed to bring out 240 students. We brought them to Budapest Airport and then send them to India. Our plan for today is to bring a similar number and then send them through a flight that is leaving tonight. For tomorrow we intend to increase the number and plan to send them with two flights," explained Kumar Tuhin.

India plans to ramp up evacuation process

Further speaking on the operation, Tuhin said that there are multiple entry points however those travelling from areas where the Indian embassy is not present, are on their own.

"As of now, there are multiple entry points like Shehyni, Budapest etc. There are also other entry points where our embassy units are not present, so, if people are entering from those points, then they need to move on their own. But I intend upscale my operation. Initially, we received information that approximately 1000 students are stuck so accordingly we had planned. But now given that there have been some problems in some checkpoints so there may be a possibility that other students also becoming this way. We have opened our website and seeking forms for registration. We have received much larger registrations," mentioned the former Ambassador.

MEA opens new Twitter handle for operation Ganga

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday, February 27, opened a new Twitter handle dedicated exclusively for 'Operation Ganga'. The bio of the handle, which has already been verified by the microblogging site reads, "Official account of Operation Ganga- to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine."

24x7 Control Centres set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovak Republic

Meanwhile, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to speak on the crisis.