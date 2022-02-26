Russia-Ukraine War: Manish Tewari Says 'if Friend Commits Mistake, We Must Correct Them'

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said that Russia stood by India during our times of adversities but stated that when a friend commits a mistake, it needs to be corrected. He said that India needs to pick a side with nations on one side advocating democracy and the other supporting the totalitarian way.

"Russia has stood by us in our adversities, but if a friend commits a mistake, we have to correct them. It presents the world with a new iron curtain with nations on one side advocating democracy and others supporting the totalitarian way. India has to pick its side."

He added, "India's Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) policy has been gradually ended since 1991, and today if India thinks of treading back to the same policy, it will be a mistake."

India abstain on UNSC Resolution deploring Russian aggression against Ukraine

India on Friday refrained from voting at the United States Security Council (UNSC) resolution that "deplores" the Russian attack against Ukraine. The resolution condemned Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine, demanding "immediate, complete and unconditional" withdrawal of Russian troops.

India's Permanent representative to the UNSC TS Tirumurti asserted that New Delhi believes that dialogue is the only answer to reach a resolution and settle disputes.

"India's deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," said Tirumurti, adding "It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution."

Russia launched an offensive on Thursday with a series of missile strikes on cities and military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east; from Belarus to the north and from the southern region of Crimea.

Image: PTI, AP