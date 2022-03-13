Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi Chairs CCS Meet, Reviews India's Security Preparedness

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered the 18th day on March 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to review India's security preparedness and the emerging global scenario. According to sources quoted by ANI, PM Modi also discussed the extent of the usage of technology in the defence sector globally and how far India has progressed in the same.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

"The Prime Minister was briefed on latest developments and different aspects of India’s security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain," according to a press statement issued by PIB.

PM Modi directed to make sure the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, the Indian student, who died in Kharkiv, are brought back.

Since the conflict began on February 24, the Prime Minister has chaired multiple meetings to review the situation and also 'Operation Ganga', the mission to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students from Ukraine.

EAM S Jaishankar to brief Parliament on Operation Ganga

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief on India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India launched Operation Ganga on February 24 and has since rescued over 22,000 students via multiple flights of civilian airline companies and sorties made by the Indian Airforce (IAF).

According to a source, quoted by PTI, the Prime Minister reiterated that all possible efforts should be made to make the Indian defence sector self-reliant, equipped with the best-in-class technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since the Russian invasion, has personally spoken multiple times with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to ensure the creating of humanitarian corridors for the Indian citizens to evacuate securely to the neighbouring countries - Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

Four Central ministers - Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and General VK Singh - were sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to coordinate the efforts for the rescue of the stranded Indians.