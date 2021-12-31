Russian Ambassador To India Greets People On New Year's Eve, Hails Indo-Russia Relations

Russian ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev greeted the people of India on New Year's eve. Releasing a video message on Twitter, the Russian diplomat said, "Let me wholeheartedly congratulate you on New Year 2022. Despite the current challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 has brought us many bright moments and new solid achievements in promoting the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership bilaterally and multilaterally, reaffirming the positive contribution to the global peace and stability."

Kudashev added that both the countries together can be proud of the great success of the 21st Russian-Indian summit as well as the inaugural session of 2+2 foreign and defence ministerial dialogues that were held in New Delhi on 6 December 2021.

"These and other high levels meetings between the two countries throughout the year have taken our unparallel cooperation to new heights for the benefit of the people of our nations," Kudashev said. "Looking forward to continuing the time tested and trust-based friendship between Russia and India in 2022 and much beyond. May the coming new year, bring you the best of health, peace happiness and every success. Thank You. Happy New Year!," the Russian ambassador concluded.

President Kovind greets citizens on New Year's eve

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted citizens on the eve of New Year 2022. "May the new dawn of the new year reinvigorate the spirit of peace, prosperity and fraternity in our lives. Let us resolve to bring in the new year with an endeavour to usher in progress in our society and country," President Kovind was quoted by PTI as saying.

In a message, the President said, "On the joyous occasion of the new year 2022, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow countrymen, living in India and abroad. May the new year, 2022, bring a lot of happiness and good health as well as success and prosperity in your life."

(Image: @NKudashev/Twitter)