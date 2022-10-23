Russian Artistes Deliver Enthralling Ramleela Performance At Ayodhya Deepotsav; WATCH

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a global platform to the artistes of foreign countries to perform Ramleela in ‘Ramnagari Ayodhya’. On Saturday, October 22, a group of 12 Russian artistes performed Ramleela in the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The Russian group donned traditional attires as they enthralled the audience with their act during the ongoing Deepotsav celebrations.

Speaking to reporters, a Russian actress said, “It's my first time in India. I played the role of Sita. We practiced for 3-4 months.”

Director and producer Rameshwar Singh stated that Ramleela has been performed in Russia on a very significant scale since 1960. “12 artists came from Moscow to perform here. The language wasn't a difficulty; making artists feel their characters was difficult,” Rameshwar Singh, Founder of the Russian group that performed Ramleela.

According to the Russian artistes, Ram’s persona is the only source of inspiration for their ongoing growth and they have upheld Ram’s principles. Notably, the event was led by the Russian group under the auspices of 'Disha: India-Russia Friendship Society of Moscow', the Padma Shri Gennady Mikhailovich Pechnikov Memorial Ramleela.

PM Modi To Lead Historic Deepotsav At Ayodhya

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya – the holy city on the eve of Diwali for the Deepotsav celebrations. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district is scheduled to set a Guinness World Record by lighting around 19 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) in the city, with 15 lakh of them being lit on Ram ki Paidi, the ghat of River Saryu as a part of Deepotsav celebrations. Five animated tableaus and eleven Ramleela tableaus with different dance forms from various states will also be put up during Deepotsav.