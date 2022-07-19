Russian Embassy Writes To MEA Over Detention Of Its Ship In Cochin, Seeks Explanation

The Russian embassy has taken up with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) the detention of a Russian cargo ship in Cochin port and requested for an "explanation" of the circumstances of the incident.

The embassy said this on Tuesday in response to media queries on the matter.

There was no immediate comment on the issue by the MEA.

"The Russian embassy in India is aware of the Russian cargo ship detention in the Indian port of Cochin, on board of which a military cargo for the Indian armed forces was delivered," it said.

"According to the preliminary information, these actions are connected with the claim of the Estonian shore service company Bunker Partner OU, which claimed that the owners of the ship allegedly had a debt," it said.

