Russian Envoy Denis Alipov Presents Letters Of Credence To India's President Kovind

On Tuesday, the Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov presented the Letters of Credence to the President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Bolstering India's recognition in the international front further, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday was presented the Letters of Credence at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov. The Russian Embassy in India announced the development on Twitter, sharing an image of Alipov presenting the Letters of Credence to the Indian President.

The Ambassador stated, "Honoured to have presented the Letters of Credence to Honourable Shri Ram Nath Kovind." He further noted that he reiterated the warmest sentiments toward the bolstering of Russia's and India's traditional friendship and special privileged strategic cooperation. Denis Alipov was announced as the new Russian ambassador of India back in January this year, with the Russian Embassy stating that Alipov is a career diplomat and a dedicated India specialist with decades of experience in the nation's affairs.

President Kovind accepted credentials from other ambassadors

In a press release issued by the President's office, it was stated that at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day, India's President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, accepted credentials from Ambassadors from Algeria's People's Democratic Republic, Malawi's Republic, Canada, Indonesia's Republic, and the Russian Federation. President Kovind shared a post on Twitter, featuring the images of  Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov, Canada's High Commissioner Cameron Dean MacKay, Indonesia's Ambassador Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi, Malawi's High Commissioner Leonard Senza Mengezi and Algeria's Ambassador, Leonard Senza Mengezi presenting him the Letter of Credence.

After the credentials were presented, the President also met with each of the five envoys individually. He congratulated them on their appointments and stressed India's cordial and friendly connections with each of them, as well as their diverse relationship. The President also wished them well in their efforts to deepen bilateral connections, as well as for their personal well-being. President Kovind expressed his personal greetings to their leaders through the ambassadors. The envoys in attendance reaffirmed their determination to continue associating closely with India to enhance bilateral ties.

India-Russia relations amid war with Ukraine

Meanwhile, as a number of countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine, it is looking into opening alternative payment channels with India, including combining the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the Bank of Russia's Faster Payments System (FPS). The spokesman for the Russian embassy in New Delhi stated that the Russian government has requested that Indian banks connect to the Bank of Russia's financial messaging system to expedite interbank transactions.

