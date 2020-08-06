Russian Envoy Remembers 'inspiring' Sushma Swaraj On Death Anniversary; Leaders Join In

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Thursday remembered late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away on August 6, 2019, due to cardiac arrest. Praising the late leader on her death anniversary, the Russian Envoy said that Sushma Swaraj was 'a big statesman, a talented politician and a great friend' and her patriotism and dedication would inspire many generations.

A year ago, Sushma Swaraj, a big statesman, a talented politician and a great friend, passed away. Her patriotism and dedication will continue to inspire future generations. pic.twitter.com/tz7ucF231k — Nikolay Kudashev (@NKudashev) August 6, 2020

Present External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar also 'fondly remembered' Swaraj who he draws inspiration from. Many other BJP leaders also paid tributes to the 'powerful and visionary leader' who devoted her life to public service. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Ravi Shankar Prasad, among many others poured in tributes through Twitter.

Humble tributes to one of the tallest women leaders in India and much-loved Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji on her death anniversary. A people’s person, she devoted her entire life to public service. She will always be remembered for her unparalleled contribution towards the nation. pic.twitter.com/4sJBTbkRXN — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 6, 2020

Remembering with love & affection our most powerful orator in parliament, #SushmaSwaraj ji a year since she left us. A motherly figure & role model to many, she will be remembered as an excellent minister & astute politician. pic.twitter.com/mKtLMfhMI9 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 6, 2020

My tribute to #SushmaSwaraj Ji on her 1st death anniversary. Will always remember her as a great orator, visionary leader and above all a compassionate human being. pic.twitter.com/JFj2NZRPA7 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 6, 2020

Remembering #SushmaSwaraj ji on her first death anniversary.



An able leader, a modest colleague & above all an empathetic human being - Sushma ji embodied all these qualities & more.



She left an indelible mark on Indian politics.We are thankful to her for all her contributions. pic.twitter.com/PEx9A51EYo — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) August 6, 2020

About Sushma Swaraj

The late politician Sushma Swaraj had served as the Minister of External Affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term from 2014 to 2019 and had been one of the senior-most leaders in the Cabinet. The Minister used to make headlines for helping out numerous stranded persons abroad.

She had also served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period, a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Haryana MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Parliament. She was also a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The politician passed away on August 6 in 2019 due to a cardiac arrest and is survived by her daughter Bansuri Swaraj and husband Swaraj Kaushal.

