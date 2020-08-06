Last Updated:

Russian Envoy Remembers 'inspiring' Sushma Swaraj On Death Anniversary; Leaders Join In

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev remembered late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away on August 6, 2019, due to cardiac arrest

Written By
Gloria Methri
Sushma Swaraj

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Thursday remembered late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away on August 6, 2019, due to cardiac arrest. Praising the late leader on her death anniversary, the Russian Envoy said that Sushma Swaraj was 'a big statesman, a talented politician and a great friend' and her patriotism and dedication would inspire many generations.

READ | Panjab University To Honour Sushma Swaraj, To Establish Chair By Her Name

Present External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar also 'fondly remembered' Swaraj who he draws inspiration from. Many other BJP leaders also paid tributes to the 'powerful and visionary leader' who devoted her life to public service. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Ravi Shankar Prasad, among many others poured in tributes through Twitter. 

READ | Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Remembers Sushma Swaraj On Raksha Bandhan

READ | Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj, Attends Virtual Event 'Shushmanjali'

About Sushma Swaraj 

The late politician Sushma Swaraj had served as the Minister of External Affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term from 2014 to 2019 and had been one of the senior-most leaders in the Cabinet. The Minister used to make headlines for helping out numerous stranded persons abroad.

She had also served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period, a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Haryana MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Parliament. She was also a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The politician passed away on August 6 in 2019 due to a cardiac arrest and is survived by her daughter Bansuri Swaraj and husband Swaraj Kaushal. 

READ | Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Bansuri Remembers Her Mother On Parents' Wedding Anniversary

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all