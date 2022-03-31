Russian FM Lavrov Reaches India; To Meet PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar Amid Ukraine War

In a key development, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov landed in India for an official visit on Thursday. Lavrov, who is on a two-day visit, will be meeting his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, as communicated by the Ministry of External Affairs. Notably, this is the Russian Foreign Minister's second visit overseas since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the first being that to China, besides a visit to Turkey for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Before leaving for India, Lavrov in a statement to a foreign media house, said, "A new reality is taking shape: the unipolar world is irretrievably receding into the past and a multipolar world is being born. Nobody on Earth will be considered a second-rate player. All nations are equal and sovereign."

Welcoming the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov as he arrives in New Delhi for an official visit. pic.twitter.com/eHHCRgF30y — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 31, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Lavrov's visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Earlier last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also visited India.

India refrains from voting in UNSC

Russian Foreign Minister's visit comes after India abstained from voting on a Russia-backed resolution in the United Nations Security Council. Russia’s resolution was perceived to be critical of Ukraine. The resolution failed to pass as it lacked nine more votes.

On the other hand, India also abstained previously from voting on resolutions aimed at isolating Russia at the UNSC. New Delhi advocated peace, dialogue and diplomacy to prevail over ‘military hostilities’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging both Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to speak directly.

In line with the stance taken before the global body, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday said the country is well-placed to embrace the geostrategic challenges posed amid Vladimir Putin-led war on Ukraine. He further stated that the GoI's take on the war has not changed and that India 'is for peace'.