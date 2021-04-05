Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov To Begin 2-day Bilateral Visit To India From April 5

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be in India to hold bilateral talks on his two-day visit that begins Monday. His visit also comes in the wake of preparations for the pending India-Russia annual summit slated later this year. "On April 5-6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to India. In New Delhi, he will hold talks with External Affairs Minister," EAM S Jaishankar tweeted.



Spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi was quoted by ANI as saying "The visit will be a unique opportunity to discuss important aspects of bilateral ties, where preparations for the next India Russia annual summit will also be reviewed. Perhaps discussions will also be held on regional and international issues of mutual interest."

'Cooperation between nations in fighting the pandemic a key topic'

The Russian Embassy in India also issued a statement in this regard which read "The heads of the foreign affairs agencies will discuss the current state of bilateral relations, the preparation of the upcoming high-level meeting this year, including cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, will consider key topics on the regional, global agenda, assess approaches to the interaction between Russia and India on the international arena, including at the UN, BRICS."



The statement further read "A special and privileged strategic partnership with India is one of Russia's foreign policy priorities." India and Russia are trying to engage in an active political dialogue, that involves trade and economy along with military, technical, scientific, and cultural ties, it said. "A considerable experience of fruitful cooperation in a wide range of areas has been accumulated. The interest of the Indian business in the Far East and other regions of Russia is growing," the statement reads.

'Situation in the Asia-Pacific region and Afghanistan will be discussed'

The outcomes of the 20th Russian-Indian summit held in September 2020 will also be implemented by the Russian foreign minister. Highlighting this, the statement read "The heads of the Foreign Ministries of Russia and India will exchange views on vital issues of the international and regional agenda, including interaction in the #UN, the #SCO, and #BRICS, which is chaired by India this year, as well as the #RIC. An important set of topics related to the Asia-Pacific region and Afghanistan will be discussed."



The meet will also focus on sharing the same vision of the model of the emerging polycentric world order, build a strategic partnership among both countries, and reforming the global governance, and strengthening the UN's central coordinating role in international affairs.