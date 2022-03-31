Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov To Visit India Amid Ukraine War; Check Itinerary

Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, is scheduled to arrive in India on March 31 for a two-day official visit, his first since Moscow invaded Ukraine last month. Further, Lavrov arrived in China on Wednesday for a two-day visit, to attend a meeting of foreign ministers from countries bordering Afghanistan called by Beijing to discuss the Afghan crisis.

After his visit to China, he is slated to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday evening. The Russian FM's visit was announced in a one-line statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The statement read, "Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Mr. Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March -1 April 2022." Republic Media Network has acquired the itinerary of the Russian FM's visit to India, here are the details:

According to Republic Media Network sources, the Russian Foreign Minister will arrive in New Delhi on March 31 around 06:00 p.m. (local time). On April 1, at 12:00 p.m. (local time), he would meet with Dr S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, at the Hyderabad House.

Furthermore, a source familiar with the matter told Republic Media Network that a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is anticipated.

Lavrov's visit to India expected to focus on purchase of discounted Russian crude oil

In light of Western sanctions on Russia, Lavrov's visit to New Delhi is anticipated to focus on India's purchase of discounted Russian crude oil and the establishment of a rupee-ruble payment system for bilateral commerce, according to sources familiar with the situation. India is likely to press Russia to deliver various military assets as well as components of the S-400 missile systems on schedule at the meeting.

The visit of Russia's foreign minister coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and German Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plotner to India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Notably, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi paid a visit to India last week. Gabriele Visentin, the EU's Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific, paid a visit to New Delhi this week.

